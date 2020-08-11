Guest Column: How to improve distance learning for our youngest students

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Many teachers, students and their families can agree on one thing after experiencing the unexpected hurricane that was distance learning this spring: It must improve — especially in the earliest grades, transitional kindergarten through second grade.

Our youngest students, from ages 4 to 9, need more supervision throughout the day and help with the technology that enables learning. They are developmentally different from their older peers in ways that significantly impact how they best learn. Distance-learning practices must reflect that reality.

As educational researchers, we learned from conversations with teachers, school leaders, parents and early-education experts what strategies were effective for initiating and sustaining student engagement in the spring. Anyone responsible for supporting young students in distance learning could benefit from employing these approaches.

Obviously, distance instruction is not the same as in-person instruction and should not look the same. Sure, some strategies can transfer to a distance classroom, but forcing distance learning to look like “normal” school is trying to put a square peg in a round hole and will only hurt our youngest students.