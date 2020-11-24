Guest Column: How to enjoy Thanksgiving alone and help someone who's alone enjoy it

Let's get one thing out of the way right away: Not everyone who lives alone is lonely. Not everyone who will spend Thanksgiving today alone will mind the solitude. Solitude can bring serenity. Family gathering can be torture.

But it's safe to guess that in this time of pandemic, with its enforced isolation and family separation, more people than ever will be alone on Thanksgiving, and a lot of them would appreciate some human connection.

So today a few tips on how to make that happen, courtesy of a Chicago-area group called Make Room @ The Table.

The group's name sprang from a conversation Marcia Slater Johnston had shortly after her husband died a few years ago. She ran into a friend who asked how her Thanksgiving had been. She replied that she'd spent it alone.

"I know I should have invited you," she recalls the friend replying, "but there was no room for you at our dining room table."

The problem this year, of course, isn't that too many dining tables will be full. It's that they'll be nearly empty, as people who made plans to gather make the responsible decision not to. In 2020, making room at the table means something different, which is why Make Room @ The Table came up with its tips.