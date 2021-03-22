Guest Column: How Asian women are relentlessly objectified in American culture

I let the officers inside. The woman looked through my apartment quickly — it was small and mostly empty. I had recently moved to North Carolina for a tenure-track teaching position and I was still unpacking. There was a foot-high stack of flattened cardboard boxes on the floor.

The woman returned and said, “There’s no one.” She turned to me, “Thank you.”

And the cops left.

I wondered if they went around to the other apartments, asking if the inhabitants were trafficked or in distress. All the people I saw in the complex were white, and I was the sole Asian American. A few weeks after I’d arrived, a white woman had followed me across the grounds. She managed to catch up to me at the “clubhouse” where the apartment management company had their offices.

“Konichiwa! I did my missionary work in Japan,” she said. “I’d love to practice Japanese with you sometime.”

“I’m Chinese, not Japanese,” I said, which I knew was really more information than she deserved but it just came out of my mouth.

Had some of my neighbors seen me walking on the grounds and assumed I was a “trafficked” woman, a sex worker, because I am Asian?