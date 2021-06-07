Guest Column: Have to ask: What's the matter with Kyrsten Sinema?

In fact, the old anti-voting-rights filibuster engine is revving up for another round of obstructionism against two popular elections bills that have already passed in the House: the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

The For the People Act would nullify many new and extreme voting restrictions, rein in campaign donations and expand ballot access. The Lewis Act would restore laws that prevent some states from changing their election rules willy-nilly. Both would almost certainly pass, albeit with some horse-trading, if they could get a real vote in the Senate.

Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has made it clear the GOP will use a filibuster to make sure that won't happen. And Sinema — joining the other pro-filibuster Democrat, Joe Manchin III of West Virginia — is poised to help him.

Manchin's home state went for Trump. He can play ball with Republicans as much as he wants, and he'll probably win points at home for it. But once again, you gotta wonder about Sinema.

Sinema is a co-sponsor, for heaven's sake, on both the voting rights bills. But her enthusiasm for the filibuster seems to come first. If Sinema occasionally puts a foot on the gas, you can still be sure she's not letting up on the brake.