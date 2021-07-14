Guest column: Harris making history again — as Republicans' prime campaign target

Voters see her more negatively than positively, according to polls, and view her in a notably harsher light than Biden. Part of that is the nature of the vice presidency. The job, which is inherently subservient, can't help but shrink whoever occupies the office.

Part of it is a concentrated Republican effort to paint Harris as the true power in the administration and hold her personally responsible for its "failed" immigration policy — one of the most thankless and knottiest assignments Biden has handed the vice president.

Some animosity obviously stems from the fact Harris is a woman and, in particular, a woman of color.

"It's unfortunately no surprise that her qualifications continue to be questioned," said Amanda Hunter, executive director of the Barbara Lee Family Foundation, an organization that seeks to boost the number of women in elected office. Repeated studies have shown that women, and especially women of color, are judged more severely than their male counterparts.

In Harris' case, Hunter said, it's even easier "to drive a wedge or question the qualifications of someone who doesn't look like the people who have come before [her] for hundreds of years. Joe Biden not only had a long, established career in Washington, he looks like most" of the country's past presidents.