Guest Column: Gray wolves in peril unless Biden restores 'endangered species' protections

In California, wolves are barely starting to return, with only 14 confirmed animals in the state. California's wolf recovery depends on wolves migrating in from Oregon. But once federal protections are removed there, California's source population will be at risk.

The fundamental purpose of the Endangered Species Act is to protect and recover imperiled species and the ecosystems upon which they depend. Most of us are now familiar with the many ecological benefits wolves provide, as illustrated by wolf reintroduction to Yellowstone National Park. Yet with delisting, we'll never know how healthy wolf populations might transform their former habitats in the Adirondacks, Sierra Nevada or Black Hills of South Dakota.

Nearly every time the Fish and Wildlife Service has attempted to strip wolves of protection, these efforts have either been overturned in court or withdrawn. Again and again, the courts have told the agency that its attempts to remove protections from wolves were flat-out illegal.