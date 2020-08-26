Guest Column: GOP convention doubles down on individual liberty

But while the Democrats harped on the notion that we’re all in this together, Republicans on Monday stuck to the liberty side of the equation, zooming in on the suffocating excesses of the politically correct left. “Cancel culture” was a frequent punching bag, with Trump Jr. delivering the most forceful indictment.

“In the past, both parties believed in the goodness of America. We agreed on where we wanted to go. We just disagreed about how to get there,” he said. “This time the other party is attacking the very principles on which our nation was founded: Freedom of thought. Freedom of speech. Freedom of religion. The rule of law.”

Never mind that the Trump administration has been forced to reverse course more than 100 times after being sued for violating the rule of law, according to the New York University School of Law’s Institute for Policy Integrity. And never mind that the two parties stopped agreeing on “where we wanted to go” probably around the time the GOP nominated Barry Goldwater in 1964.

A more hopeful vision of the individual was offered by Republican Sean Parnell, who’s running for Congress in Pennsylvania. An Army veteran who spent more than a year fighting in Afghanistan, Parnell captured the tone that Trump had suggested was going to dominate the GOP convention (a promise not yet kept).