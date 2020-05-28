Guest Column: George Floyd death is why Amy Cooper's call is repugnant

She offered an apology during an interview with NBC on Monday night: “And you know, words are just words and I can’t undo what I did. But I sincerely and humbly apologize to everyone.”

“Words are just words” is a rich statement from someone who weaponized hers in a way that she knew — she knew — could bring great mental and physical harm, possibly even death, to an innocent man.

She knew the optics. She knew her power and her privilege. She knew her country’s past and present. She wouldn’t have said “African American man” if she didn’t. And she didn’t hesitate for an instant to wield all of that power and privilege and past and present — consequences to Christian Cooper be damned.

She made a split-second calculation and determined her right to flout a dog-leashing rule was more important than Christian Cooper’s right to live.

Her defenders can argue otherwise — that she didn’t intend physical harm to befall Christian Cooper. That she couldn’t have known she was putting a man’s life at risk by making that call and making up those lies about him threatening her.