Guest Column: Garland's vow can eradicate Trump's corruption of the Justice Department

Garland clearly believes it should be enough to pledge fealty again to these principles, without a need to set the norms in stone. As he told the Judiciary Committee, he insisted on President Biden's support for the department's independence as a condition of accepting the nomination. And Biden underlined that it was his view too: "Your loyalty isn't to me," he told Garland as he announced his nomination. "It's to the law, the Constitution, the people of this nation."

Garland, mild-mannered, still conveyed steely independence in the hearings: "I do not plan to be interfered with by anyone," he said. Were he faced with a compromise of that principle, he said he would resign rather than accept it. As a former federal prosecutor, I could almost hear the cheers and high-fives from the department's headquarters at 9th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

And yet. Norms and statements of principle by their nature are less binding than codified laws and regulations. Garland's traditional approach to the Justice Department's role isn't a guarantee against the next wannabe tyrant who finds a way into the White House. Nonetheless, Garland's way is the smart way to revive the department today, and in the end it is probably the only way to do it.