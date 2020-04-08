Guest Column: Fix the broken unemployment delivery system

Unemployment insurance is funded by each state through employer taxes that are set aside in a trust fund. Workers are eligible for benefits only if they meet minimum requirements for length of employment and earnings, lost their job through no fault of their own (they didn’t quit or get fired for cause) and are currently looking for work. An eligible worker can receive checks for up to half their former wages for as long as 26 weeks, paid out from the trust fund.

This sounds straightforward enough. But in fact, states and employers have incentive to prevent laid-off workers from receiving unemployment benefits. The tax on employers is paid on each worker. The tax is also “experience rated,” meaning that a company with a lot of layoffs ends up paying a higher tax to cover its remaining employees. And if a lot of workers in a state seek unemployment insurance all at once, and the trust fund runs dry, then taxes on all employers can increase during a recession — clearly a bad outcome.