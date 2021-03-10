Guest Column: Feud for which there is no truce? Saga of old Dr. Seuss

The feud for which there is no truce?

The saga of old Dr. Seuss.

•

First, let’s review this frightful fight

That’s stoked the war of left and right

The truth begins with his estate —

They said not all his works are great.

•

They did not mean that Christmas grinch

Whose face is in a constant pinch

They did not cite that rhyming cat

The one who wears the giant hat.

•

They did not mean green eggs and ham —

I’m getting to my point, I am! —

They said that they’ll no longer print

Six books for which they now repent.

•

Six books that stigmatize some folks

That turn them into types and jokes

Six books of which you’d never heard!