Guest Column: Feed ER workers and save your local restauran, at same time

Second, the independent restaurants of the East Bay are a vital part of the ethnically diverse and inventive culture that sustains this community.

But we think that for many of us, a third reason is just as important: We’re doing it because being of use feels like a survival strategy, a way to make it through this lonely and long period of social isolation, a reminder of how it feels to be part of a community that nurtures its own.

When people used to ask Fred Rogers, of TV’s “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” for his advice with helping children confront scenes of horror and disaster in the world, he would say, “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’”

Those words are comforting for children, and they can be comforting for adults, too, when we face some terrible calamity.

But the heroic doctors, nurses and other practitioners throwing themselves body and soul into the fight against COVID-19 remind us that looking for the helpers isn’t enough.

We have to find ways — however circumscribed by quarantine or ability — to be helpers ourselves, not just out of a sense of duty to our neighbors and our communities, but because there’s comfort to be found in helping, in feeling that you can also be of some use.

Ayelet Waldman is the author, most recently, of “A Really Good Day.” Michael Chabon is the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay.” They live in Berkeley, Calif., with their children.

