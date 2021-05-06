Guest Column: Facebook's 'supreme court' slaps Trump but tells Facebook to be better

On the first question, the board said "no" — not because Trump's statements were defensible, but because Facebook's rules make no mention of the possibility of a suspension of indeterminate length. Instead, those rules require Facebook to set a time period for suspensions or to terminate the user's account. In other words, the board told Facebook that it couldn't make up responses on the fly.

Facebook has been playing catch-up with its rules ever since researchers found that the platform had been used for an aggressive disinformation campaign by Russian agents and other foreign interests in the 2016 election. But Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg has been loath to apply those rules to politicians, who are some of the most widely followed — and thus most influential — people on the site. After Twitter belatedly started labeling Trump's false claims in May 2020, Zuckerberg told CNBC that he didn't think online platforms should be "arbiters of truth."

In Zuckerberg's framing, this is a First Amendment issue. But providing a microphone and an amplifier for deceit isn't fighting the good fight for free speech. People do, in fact, have a free speech right to lie in certain circumstances. But no one is entitled to have his or her views spread over Facebook's vast network. It's entirely up to Facebook to decide the rules governing who gets to use the platform it built and how they get to use it.