Guest Column: Double standard in treatment of white shooter

What do we talk about when we talk about murder suspects?

On Tuesday, Georgia authorities collared a 21-year-old white man, Robert Aaron Long, accusing him of killing eight people and wounding another at spas around Atlanta. Six of the dead are women of Asian descent.

The photo that surfaced soon after the arrest shows Long wearing glasses, with a mustache-less beard known as a chin curtain. According to Capt. Jay Baker of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Long took "responsibility for the shootings."

The gender and race of most of the victims — together with current record levels of violence targeting Asian Americans and the broader rise of racially motivated violent extremism — suggests a hate crime. President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who is of Asian descent, headed to Atlanta on Friday to meet with advocates for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders to gain perspective on the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes.

Long, we've been told, admits to the crimes but denies his actions had anything to do with race. But who would trust a confessed killer on his motives?