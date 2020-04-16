Guest Column: Don't forget postal workers during the pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A service older than the nation itself is now just as important today as it was when it was first created. While the COVID-19 pandemic has caused most of the nation to shut down, the United States Postal Service is still delivering. And as millions of Americans self-quarantine, they are counting on post office workers to deliver their medications, voting ballots, e-commerce orders and the stimulus checks that will help keep their families afloat. That’s why it is more important than ever for citizens to fight to protect the public postal service.

While some of our neighbors may be out of work during this difficult time, as an essential service, the post office is up and running, keeping families fed and financed. The unfortunate reality though, is that, as a postal worker myself, I and many of my co-workers are terrified to go to work: With mail coming from all over the world, we have a heightened potential to be exposed to the virus.