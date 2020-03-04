Guest Column: Don't weep for Chris Matthews; his ousting is deserved

The departure of longtime host Chris Matthews Monday from MSNBC was overdue. The channel should have forced his retirement last month when he linked Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’ socialism to the communism of the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro on one occasion and likened Sanders’ victory in the Nevada caucuses later in the month to the Nazi invasion of France in World War II.

Factor in allegations of inappropriate comments to women and his confusing one African American politician with another on-air, and you wonder how Matthews lasted this long. Weep not for his departure. Cable TV news will be better for it.

But there’s a teaching moment here, and the lesson will only be learned if we understand the larger problem Matthews represents in this crucial election year: the failure of cable news to responsibly and intelligently help shape the national conversation about this election. As much as I have praised cable news for its commitment of airtime and resources in covering the election, I now denounce the ignorant, knee-jerk analyses and even bias that has characterized much of the coverage since Sanders moved to the front of the field following wins in New Hampshire and Nevada.