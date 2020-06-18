Guest Column: Does job protection for gays imperil religious freedom? Not really

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In ruling that discrimination against gay and transgender employees is illegal discrimination on the basis of sex, has the Supreme Court imperiled religious freedom? Both the Catholic archbishop of Los Angeles and the leading dissenter in Monday’s decision in Bostock v. Clayton County seem to think so, but their alarm is hard to take seriously.

After the court ruled that gay and transgender employees are protected from discrimination in the workplace by Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops released a statement by Archbishop Jose H. Gomez, the conference’s president. Gomez expressed concern that the court “has effectively redefined the legal meaning of ‘sex’ in our nation’s civil rights law. This is an injustice that will have implications in many areas of life.”

Gomez wasn’t very clear about the consequences he feared from the ruling, except to suggest that it threatened to erase “the beautiful differences and complementary relationship between man and woman” and would “harm the human family.”