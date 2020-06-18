Guest Column: Does job protection for gays imperil religious freedom? Not really
0 comments
GUEST COLUMN

Guest Column: Does job protection for gays imperil religious freedom? Not really

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In ruling that discrimination against gay and transgender employees is illegal discrimination on the basis of sex, has the Supreme Court imperiled religious freedom? Both the Catholic archbishop of Los Angeles and the leading dissenter in Monday’s decision in Bostock v. Clayton County seem to think so, but their alarm is hard to take seriously.

After the court ruled that gay and transgender employees are protected from discrimination in the workplace by Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops released a statement by Archbishop Jose H. Gomez, the conference’s president. Gomez expressed concern that the court “has effectively redefined the legal meaning of ‘sex’ in our nation’s civil rights law. This is an injustice that will have implications in many areas of life.”

Gomez wasn’t very clear about the consequences he feared from the ruling, except to suggest that it threatened to erase “the beautiful differences and complementary relationship between man and woman” and would “harm the human family.”

The Catholic bishops were more specific in a friend of the court brief they and other religious groups submitted. It warned that a ruling such as the one the court handed down on Monday would “affect the ability of churches and faith-based schools and charities to hire and retain employees who, by word and conduct, accept or at least do not contradict the organization’s religious message.”

Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. seems to agree. In a 107-page dissent joined by Justice Clarence Thomas, Alito staged a parade of horribles that might result from the majority’s reasoning, including familiar conservative bugaboos such as the required use of gender-neutral pronouns and the possibility that transgender women would play on women’s athletic teams or use women’s bathrooms. But he seemed especially concerned about religious freedom, and cited briefs filed by religious organizations.

Echoing the bishops, Alito wrote that “if a religious school teaches that sex outside marriage and sex reassign­ment procedures are immoral, the message may be lost if the school employs a teacher who is in a same-sex relationship or has undergone or is undergoing sex reassignment.”

Justice Neil M. Gorsuch, the author of the majority opinion, essentially said: “Calm down.” He noted that federal law makes various accommodations for religious freedom. Title VII includes an exception allowing religious organizations to favor members of the faith in hiring. Gorsuch also mentioned the Religious Freedom Restoration Act and a 2012 decision in which the court held that some teachers at religious schools are barred by a “ministerial exception” from challenging their dismissal under civil rights laws.

In any event, Gorsuch said, “how these doctrines protecting religious liberty interact with Title VII are questions for future cases.”

It’s not preordained that those future cases will result in a significant diminution of religious freedom — unless you believe religious freedom means that churches and other religious employers should be hermetically sealed off from compliance with civil rights laws.

Take the question of teachers at religious schools. Congress decided that religious employers should be allowed to favor members of their own faith in hiring, but that rightly doesn’t insulate them from lawsuits alleging that they discriminated on the basis of race or sex (which now includes sexual orientation and gender identity).

Moreover, as Gorsuch noted, the court has held that some teachers at religious schools are covered by the ministerial exception, which means that they may not sue their employer under Title VII or other civil rights laws. The exact contours of the exception are unclear. The court will soon rule on whether the exception applied to the firing of two teachers at Catholic schools in Los Angeles whose duties included religious activities.

But even if the court ruled that teachers of religion were “ministers,” it need not (and should not) extend the exception to all employees of a religious school. Not every employee of a Catholic school or university is charged with passing on the faith. Some aren’t even Catholic. They deserve the protection of civil rights laws.

One more point: The Catholic Church’s teaching about homosexuality is not simply one of condemnation. A 1997 statement by a committee of the bishops’ conference restated the church’s teaching that “it is God’s plan that sexual intercourse occur only within marriage between a man and a woman.” But it added that “the teachings of the Church make it clear that the fundamental human rights of homosexual persons must be defended and that all of us must strive to eliminate any forms of injustice, oppression, or violence against them.”

Denying employment to a science teacher, secretary or janitor because of sexual orientation or gender identity seems like the sort of injustice the bishops condemned. And requiring religious employers to comply with civil rights laws — a modern form of “rendering to Caesar” — doesn’t prevent them from teaching the faith.

Michael McGough is the Los Angeles Times’ senior editorial writer, based in Washington, D.C.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: The unjustified incredulity of Trump haters
Columnists

Commentary: The unjustified incredulity of Trump haters

Donald Trump is the "dumbest and worst president" in American history, so said Republican attorney George Conway, seeing and raising The Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin's evaluation of President Trump in part of the media competition to hate him the most. I think that James Buchanan would give Trump a run for his money as the worst, and I think that calling Trump dumbest or even dumb is, ...

Commentary: White tribalism is under assault — from white people. That's an amazing development
Columnists

Commentary: White tribalism is under assault — from white people. That's an amazing development

Almost four years ago, after Donald Trump won the White House, I interviewed political scientist Dorian Warren to get his thoughts about that stunning turn of events. Among other things, I asked him about the larger meaning of the election, and what well-meaning Americans needed to do next. Warren, who runs the Center for Community Change Action, was blunt. "This is a white problem," he told ...

Commentary: Don't scapegoat protesters for coronavirus spread
Columnists

Commentary: Don't scapegoat protesters for coronavirus spread

As the police attack, bait and kettle protesters, many people have begun conjecturing about how the gatherings will impact the ongoing pandemic. And while I worry about the health of the protesters, and encourage them to get tested after they take to the streets, it's inherently ignorant and racist to blame protesters for the inevitable spike in the pandemic numbers. What about the governors ...

+7
Commentary: Coronavirus liability waivers are coming. Here's what you should know before signing them
Columnists

Commentary: Coronavirus liability waivers are coming. Here's what you should know before signing them

The Trump campaign has taken some well-deserved flak for scheduling a massive COVID-19 transmission party in Tulsa, Okla., now set for June 20. Perhaps recognizing the risk of bringing more than 19,000 people to scream and shout together in an enclosed space for more than an hour, the campaign demands that attendees waive their right to sue the campaign, the rally site and any employees or ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News