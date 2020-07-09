Guest Column: Deporting foreign college students is cruel and stupid

To be sure, the Act creates some exceptions to that requirement. In emergencies, for example, federal agencies can act immediately.

But let’s bracket the legal question and ask about fair process, and about how agencies should be operating in a democracy. There are a lot of colleges and universities in the U.S., and they have very different situations.

Some of them can open safely in the fall. Some of them just can’t. Some lack the facilities that would permit social distancing. Some are poorly equipped to provide a program of online learning. Some are in a strong position to provide such a program. Some are in areas where COVID-19 is rampant (and where a lot of people are dying). Some have a lot of international students, many of whom are now in the U.S.

One of the Trump administration’s goals seems to be to pressure colleges and universities to open in the fall.

If that’s the goal, and if it’s legally acceptable for the Department of Homeland Security to use its power over immigration to promote it, then the question remains: With what consequences, exactly, and at what cost, exactly? The notice-and-comment process is designed to get answers to such questions.

The solution is simple. The Department of Homeland Security should either abandon its plan or announce, as soon as possible, that it will allow an appropriate period for public comment. That’s what a democratic government does.

Cass R. Sunstein is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is the author of “The Cost-Benefit Revolution” and a co-author of “Nudge: Improving Decisions About Health, Wealth and Happiness.”

