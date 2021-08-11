Guest Column: Cybercurrencies are the most potent tool yet for billionaires’ tax avoidance

Maybe some billionaires like Buffett and Icahn disdain cryptocurrency. But as a vehicle for the very wealthy to hide their assets from taxation, cryptocurrency is the most potent tool yet. Instead of using skilled tax lawyers to flummox the Internal Revenue Service in the U.S. or tax agencies in other nations, tycoons can plow real currency into cryptocurrencies that are so far all but unregulated.

At a time of record income inequality and rich folks’ chronic scheming on taxes, the rise of cryptocurrency couldn’t be more suspect. “Satoshi Nakamoto” is likely to be a skilled group of scientists hired by a billionaire or a consortium of billionaires to come up with the most sophisticated way yet to stiff their governments.

I’m not the first one to make this observation. But too much coverage of cryptocurrencies has a gee-whiz quality that never gets to the absolutely crucial point of who was behind their creation and how they have benefited from it.

In April, IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said the rise of cryptocurrencies was one of the main reasons his agency collected $1 trillion less a year than it should be able to: “These are not visible items by design.”