Guest Column: COVID-19 as the ‘Boomer Remover’? Let’s discuss

Until the past week or so, I’ve rarely thought of myself as old, at least not in the diminishing way the word is often used.

I work a full-time job, walk 5 miles a day, go to the gym, teach yoga to young theater students and climb three flights of stairs to my condo several times a day. I never kid myself that age is only in the mind — the mirror won’t allow that delusion — but I don’t feel old in the way my younger self construed the word.

I’m guessing a lot of people my age — I’m 66 — would say the same. We joke about getting old. We know we have more years behind us than we have ahead. Still, we’re energetic and engaged and hoping to stay that way a while.

But every day since COVID-19 began its sneak attack across the land, people in their 60s and older are summoned to think about how old we really are.

To begin with, we confront the fact that our age puts us in a high-risk category. The warnings come at us daily: People over 60! Caution! Caution! Caution!

Sure, there are perks. We’re now eligible for senior hour at the grocery store and “elderly and vulnerable” hour at Binny’s Beverage Depot. But these small advantages (which I haven’t yet used) further remind us that, welp, 60 may not be the new 40 after all.