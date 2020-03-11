Guest Column: Coronavirus underscores dangers of Trump’s war on truth

Trump has consistently given the nation the very opposite of the kind of clear, accurate information it needs at a time like this. He has instead only added to our confusion with misinformation, lies and flat-out propaganda. The combination of his administration playing down or ignoring the early information about the coronavirus threat even as he downsized government health agencies, resulted in the government failing to get out in front of the virus and then winding up woefully behind the curve in its ability to test for it when it started to hit.

As far back as Feb. 24, Trump tweeted that the virus was “under control.” Two days later, he said the number of cases in the U.S. would soon be “close to zero.” Not exactly.

Two top administration officials, counselor Kellyanne Conway, she of the “alternative facts,” and former cable TV host turned economic adviser Larry Kudlow, followed by telling Americans the virus was being “contained.” Not even close.

“In the U.S. it is the opposite of contained,” Harvard University epidemiology professor Marc Lipsitch, told CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale. “It is spreading so efficiently in so many places that it may be difficult to stop.”