Guest Column: Celebrating my suffragist grandmother and a century of the right to vote

I never remember her telling stories of the struggle, of how it felt to be arrested while she had three small children at home, or what my grandfather was saying about all of it. Sitting around her grave, I wished I had asked more questions and that my mother had made her tell those stories over and over again until we could relive them.

There are artifacts. I have inherited a silver dish given to her in 1925 with an inscription on the back to her from Baltimore City School high school teachers for her “hearty cooperation in establishing the principle of equal work for equal pay.”

Shortly after women achieved the right to vote, Alice Paul began writing the Equal Rights Amendment. My grandmother would work for decades for that cause. Nearly right up until her death in 1971 at age 83, she would still drive down to the National Woman’s Party in Washington, D.C., to take part in whatever the issue of the moment was, sometimes staying for several days at a time.

On the day of her funeral, one of the few friends who came was Alice Paul. I remember standing in the front room in my grandmother’s Baltimore house next to her coffin and my mother nudging me over to meet the famous women’s rights activist. It is one of those memories that survive from my childhood in cinematic clarity.