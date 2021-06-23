Guest Column: Carl Nassib’s announcement is a huge deal in this America

Not because for 23 years I have received a steady stream of reminders from the kind of people who do care. But because I remember that when I was interviewing for a job at the local newspaper, one of the editors said to me my being gay wouldn’t be a problem. He was referring to the newsroom, of course. But I didn’t live in the newsroom. I lived about 10 miles from where Crane used to teach, five miles from where his commitment ceremony was held and less than two miles from the hospital where he died.

Imagine that era: “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” was being boycotted, and President Bill Clinton had pushed through the “don’t ask, don’t tell” Defense Department policy and signed the Defense of Marriage Act. Yet I was told my being gay wasn’t going to be an issue, as if working at the newspaper would insulate me from the rest of the world.

Now I get why many people say it. They want to express support. They want to be inclusive. This desire to be in his corner is how Nassib’s jersey quickly became a top seller in the league. But the truth is, saying “who cares” to Nassib’s disclosure in a year in which more than 250 anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced across the country is not affirming, it’s insulting.