Guest Column: Can we trust cruise ships, airlines to protect the traveling public?

Weighing heavily on my decision is the misbehavior of principal actors in the cruise line industry during the coronavirus crisis and other past ills, like dumping oil and waste in the oceans.

Companies ignored warnings about the spread of coronavirus and misled workers and travelers about the level of safety.

They only canceled sailings the day before the U.S. government announced they would be docked because they knew the ban was coming from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Cruise lines aren’t responsible for the novel coronavirus, of course, but the executives who run the companies are responsible for their failed response (or lack of one) to the highly contagious disease.

They know places where people congregate are incubators and that ships carrying thousands of passengers are fertile petri dishes for germs. They had plenty of practice with the norovirus outbreaks of vomiting and diarrhea on ships in previous years.

Their mishandling of COVID-19 harmed travelers and employees.

Images of people who boarded as happy tourists and disembarked at PortMiami on April 4 from the Coral Princess as corpses in body bags are scenes we won’t soon forget.