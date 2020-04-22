Guest Column: Can Trump ban all immigration? The Supreme Court will decide

But under the Trump v. Hawaii precedent, the court may not look very closely at those reasons. In that case, the Supreme Court first said that the law “exudes deference” to the president. Then it went on to reject the idea of a “searching inquiry” into whether the Trump administration’s justifications were valid.

That said, challengers to the new ban would have some strong arguments about why its absolute nature goes too far. To the extent the order is about protection against COVID-19, as Trump’s tweet suggested (“the Invisible Enemy”), it would seem irrational to bar immigrants who have been tested and found not to have the virus, or who have been previously exposed to the virus and may now be immune.

To the extent the order is about protecting U.S. jobs, as the tweet also suggested, it would seem illogical to bar immigrants who don’t hold work visas, or immigrants who have work visas based on the premise that no U.S. person is available to take the job.

Where the rubber will meet the road is where Chief Justice John Roberts, sure to be the swing vote, has to consider how seriously to take these sorts of objections.