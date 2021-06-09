Guest Column: C-SPAN should not give unfiltered platform to election lies

Crazy as that kind of thinking sounds, it all flows out of Trump’s Big Lie that he won but the election was stolen from him. The effects of the Big Lie can be seen not just in the audits and crush of voter restriction laws, but in polls like the one last month from Reuters/Ipsos that showed 53% of Republicans believe Trump won the election and consider him their “true president.” We have not yet found a way to measure the total erosion of confidence and faith in our elections caused by his lies.

I get what C-SPAN is saying about its traditional role as political network of record. But we in the media have all had to rethink our traditional roles in the face of Trump’s transgressive behavior in and out of office. The New York Times is considered the newspaper of record and it reviewed and changed some of its policies and has called Trump the liar he is.

Even Facebook and Twitter have been constantly rethinking and evaluating how they handle Trump’s lies and slanders. Twitter has since banned him, while Facebook extended its ban to 2023, not long enough but better than nothing. For a time, both used various kinds of warnings with his tweets and posts. Why can’t C-SPAN put a clear warning on the screen about Trump’s proven lies? The political network of record should at least accurately label what it is airing live and archiving for history.

David Zurawik is The Baltimore Sun’s media critic.

