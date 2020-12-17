Guest Column: Buttigieg may finally give the U.S. its infrastructure day

There are many different theories explaining why the price for construction has risen so dramatically, including land-use policies that allow landowners to block construction, and inefficiency and corruption in the contracting process. In actuality, it’s probably a combination of factors, encouraged by decades of complacency. Because no one can identify a specific cause, it’s not the kind of thing that the president can wave his hands and fix, even with the help of Congress.

That’s where Buttigieg comes in. He spent several years working as a McKinsey & Co. consultant. During that time, he consulted for various federal government agencies. Now, you may have a problem with McKinsey’s ethics, but you have to admit they know their stuff when it comes to cost-cutting. Buttigieg is therefore uniquely qualified to get to the bottom of U.S. infrastructure costs.