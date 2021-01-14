Guest Column: Biggest hypocrite in Congress? We found out on Wednesday

"I understand that for some, this call for unity may ring hollow," he said. "But times like these are when we must remember who we are as Americans and what we stand for."

Uh, yeah, actually — it does ring hollow. It rings hollow, hypocritical and dishonest. Not to mention late, coming as it does with only a week left in Trump's term.

McCarthy's speech sounded desperate, frankly — as if he had realized in recent weeks that his best buddy in the White House was on his way out, having been defeated in his outrageous 11th-hour battle to subvert the election. McCarthy can see as well as the rest of us that Trump is headed toward the history books as one of the worst American presidents ever. Since last week's horrific mob riot at the Capitol, even many Republican voters have expressed shock and shame at what the Trump presidency has wrought.

If McCarthy hopes ever to become speaker of the House — and oh, does he want to be speaker — he is, to put it kindly, imperfectly positioned, even if Republicans retake the chamber.

So he's seeking to change his tone. But let's not allow the record to be obscured. Let's not forget how he cheered Trump on even when he should have known better — when he undoubtedly did know better but speaking out just didn't serve his purposes.