Guest Column: Biden strikes right tone, reaching out to TV viewers, Congress

It is hard enough to simultaneously address a TV audience of millions and an in-person group of several hundred and keep both engaged with your speech. It is even more difficult when the in-person group is in a large room like a chamber of Congress built to accommodate as many as 1,400, but only 200 are on hand.

But President Joe Biden managed to hit just the right personal tone to do just that Wednesday night in a speech to a joint session of Congress as he outlined his accomplishments in the first 100 days of his administration and delineated an agenda that if realized will put him in league with Lyndon Johnson, if not Franklin Roosevelt.

There was some deft phrasemaking in the speech. He noted that he had promised 100 million vaccinations in his first 100 days, but had actually more than doubled that with 220 million vaccinations. That’s an impressive statistic. But statistics are generally cold. So, Biden put some flesh and blood on them by explaining how the accelerated campaign resulted in more “parents and grandparents hugging children and grandchildren instead of pressing hands against windows to say goodbye.”

For me the phrase called to mind images burned into many of our memories of Americans looking at loved ones on screens or through panes of glass, being unable to hold their hands as they died of COVID-19.