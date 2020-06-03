Guest Column: Biden should let others condemn Trump’s abuse of religion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

You don’t have to be religious to be offended by President Donald Trump’s decision to stage a photo op in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church. Trump holding a Bible outside the historic “church of the presidents” was just as grotesque as his previous forays into public professions of religiosity.

Remember his claim that “nothing beats the Bible, not even ‘The Art of the Deal.’” He also insisted that he liked to take Holy Communion, or as he put it: “When I drink my little wine — which is about the only wine I drink — and have my little cracker, I guess that is a form of asking for forgiveness, and I do that as often as possible because I feel cleansed.”

On Tuesday, Trump’s prospective Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, took a swipe at the president’s display of the Good Book, saying: “I just wish he opened it once in a while instead of brandishing it. If he opened it he could have learned something.”

Trump had it coming, but I wonder whether Biden might have been wiser not to accuse Trump, in effect, of being a bad Christian. Implying that Trump is ignorant of the teachings contained in Holy Writ is a dicier proposition that accusing him of exploiting religion for political ends, which Trump obviously has done.