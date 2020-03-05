Guest Column: Bernie vs. Biden: Let the Democratic infighting begin

In any case, I would submit that Sanders’ most important contribution to American life is that he has almost single-handedly forced the Democratic Party leftward. He has never, not once, forsaken his deeply held beliefs that income inequality is an American scourge, that tax breaks for the rich come at the expense of the poor and middle class, that the failures of our health care system are shameful, and that students should not bear lifelong debt for their educations.

His intransigence alone is his crowning achievement. Would Biden, who helped make it almost impossible for students to discharge college debt, have even mentioned about the issue at his “victory” speech in California on Tuesday night had Sanders not pushed him in that direction?

As for Elizabeth Warren, who dropped out on Thursday: I’m sad that her star has dimmed. She is such a decent human being, such a tenacious fighter for economic policies that favor the working and middle classes. When she needed to be harsh on the debate stage — as she was against Michael Bloomberg — she was devastating. When the moment called for conciliation, she was brilliant. She was organized, well-funded and seemed to have moved past the early stumbles over her heritage. Why did she never catch fire?