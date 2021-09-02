Guest Column: Awkward question: Should we care when COVID skeptics fall to the disease?

“Should we care what happens to people who are willfully unvaccinated against COVID-19?” pondered a recent newspaper interview with an ethicist.

Does that question really require the services of an ethicist? Of course we should care. And yet:

“He chose to ignore the science that he was perfectly capable of understanding,” another poster wrote about the north Puget Sound man. “So I don’t have empathy for this person. Empathy is like pie — there is only so much to go around.”

I appreciate the candor of the reader who said the pandemic is making her a “colder and more callous person.” Back at the start, we speculated that maybe the pandemic would open eyes and hearts to the deep stratifications of society. Maybe it even has in some cases. But here 18 months on, it’s also clear that the polarized and politicized way the whole thing has played out is leading to a hardening of the tribes.

I think my reader is on to something. Her email was headlined: “Is empathy running out?”

“I go back and forth between being furious and sad,” she wrote. “Furious at the anti-science ignorance causing the thousands of totally unnecessary deaths. Sad at my own growing heartlessness about it.”