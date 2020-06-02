Guest Column: Attacks on journalists covering George Floyd protests mount

The kinds of images WBFF and Lampariello posted on the station’s website and social media sites were not unique this weekend.

In Washington, Fox News reporter Leland Vittert and his crew were chased by protesters while covering demonstrations in front of the White House Friday night. A photojournalist for KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh said he was “attacked” by protesters and had his camera stolen, according to CNN.

The attacks on reporters and photographers were so widespread that it was the lead topic on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” show Sunday. (I was one of the panelists weighing in on it.)

“It is wrong to see journalists and photographers and news crews being assaulted and arrested in protests. But these threats aren’t just coming from the police,” host Brian Stelter said. “In recent days, protesters have ganged up on the press in several cities. And it’s wrong. Attacking a photojournalist is wrong. Chasing a TV news crew is wrong. Rioters destroying TV news vehicles and stealing cameras is wrong.”

Agreeing with those sentiments is easy and obvious for me.

But the question that remains is why we are seeing more physical attacks on the press than we did, say, in 2015 in the uprising in the wake of the death of Freddie Gray.