Guest Column: At convention, Harris didn't need to be loud to be heard

It’s OK that there wasn’t a roaring crowd in a packed auditorium to watch Sen. Kamala Harris become the first Black woman to accept a major party’s nomination for vice president of the United States. It’s OK that there was just a podium and unnerving silence when she uttered the first words of the most important speech of her life. And it was even OK for those of us watching to stop weeping that her mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, wasn’t alive to see this.

It was OK because Harris wasn’t crying when she talked about the most important woman in her life, her mother, who came from India as a 19-year-old to study at the University of California, Berkeley, hoping to cure cancer but dying of it in 2009. She was the woman who taught her daughters that service to others gives purpose to life.

“Ohh, how I wish she were here tonight,” Harris said, smiling triumphantly. “But I know she’s looking down on me from above. I keep thinking about that 25-year-old Indian woman, all of 5 feet tall, who gave birth to me at Kaiser Hospital in Oakland, California. On that day she probably could have never imagined that I would be standing here before you now and speaking these words: I accept your nomination for vice president of the United States of America.”