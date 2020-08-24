Guest Column: Art is essential and so are the people who create it

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There’s never been a better time to be an artist — not, that is, if you believe the story that has long been peddled by Silicon Valley. If you’ve got a laptop, you’ve got a recording studio. If you’ve got an iPhone, you’ve got a movie camera. And distribution is free — it’s called the internet. Just put your stuff out there, and soon you, too, can make a living doing what you love, just like all those viral stars you read about.

But the story has some major flaws. You can certainly just put your stuff out there, but you’re going to have a lot of trouble getting anyone to pay you for it.

And production and distribution are not the main costs of making art. That would be staying alive while you do your work and becoming an artist in the first place.

Staying alive means, principally, rent. According to the Census Bureau, median rent nationwide is up 42%, adjusted for inflation, since 2000. For most artists, becoming an artist means going to college, then perhaps getting an MFA, and tuitions have been soaring for years.

Yes, being an artist has always been hard, but how hard matters. How hard it is affects how much you get to do your art, as opposed to grinding at your day job, and therefore how good you become, as well as how much you are able to produce.