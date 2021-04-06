Guest Column: Arizona university step up big in trying times

An invisible foe. And a pandemic-caused economic collapse even steeper and deeper than the Great Recession.

For Arizona businesses and employers, the past year has been the most challenging of our lives.

You need allies during a time like this, and there have been none bigger than Arizona’s public universities. ASU, NAU and UArizona have been invaluable with their assistance manufacturing personal protective equipment (PPE); developing rapid-result COVID-19 tests; researching the virus and potential therapeutics; assisting with public health in tribal and other underserved communities – even securing massive, ultra-cold freezers to store vaccines until they can be dispensed.

You could argue this has been our universities’ finest hour.

Now, as vaccines are in distribution and an end to this pandemic appears on the horizon, these same institutions will be equally vital in leading our state out of the recession. That’s why it’s so important the state continue to bolster ASU, NAU and UArizona with smart, targeted and sustained investments that will help our state meet the challenges and demands of what has been called the New Economy.