Guest Column: Are janitors, coaches at church schools 'ministers?'

But as long as the First Amendment’s religion clauses remain in the Constitution, courts will have to draw lines and make distinctions. The Supreme Court’s goal in these cases should be not only to resolve the disputes before it but to also provide guidance for lower courts about how to handle similar conflicts, making future “do-overs” unnecessary or at least infrequent.

These cases involve a tension between two important interests: religious freedom — particularly the right of religious organizations to choose their leaders — and the enforcement of laws against discrimination in employment. In balancing those interests, the court can and should define more clearly who is and who is not covered by the ministerial exception.

Kagan drew this formula from the court’s 2012 decision: The ministerial exception applies to “people whose job it is to teach religion and to basically bring up the next generation in important understandings of religious doctrine and practice.”

That would seem to exclude from the ministerial exception the math teacher or coach who leads a brief prayer, but doesn’t teach religion, regularly lead students in worship or instruct students in the faith. (Everyone seems to agree that it would exclude the bus driver or janitor at a church school.)

No Supreme Court decision can anticipate every dispute that might arise in the future. But in these cases the court should endeavor to establish a clear rule about when the “ministerial exception” applies, even if clarity comes at the cost of unanimity.

Michael McGough is the Los Angeles Times’ senior editorial writer, based in Washington, D.C.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0