Guest Column: AR-15 is like a pocket knife? Maybe federal judges shouldn't get lifetime appointments

A Swiss Army knife has about as much in common with an AR-15 as a tricycle does with an Indy 500 race car.

In two separate previous cases, Benitez ruled against the state's ban on the sale and possession of magazines holding more than 10 rounds. The state is appealing.

And last year the judge blocked California's attempt to require background checks for ammunition purchasers. The state is appealing that too. After all, guns don't kill people; bullets do.

Both the ban on possession of high-capacity magazines and the requirement of background checks for ammo buyers were championed by then-Lt. Gov. Newsom and approved by voters as Proposition 63 in 2016.

"The Bill of Rights prevents the tyranny of the majority from taking away the rights of a minority," the judge wrote in his opinion.

Sure, but in a democracy, there's also something called majority rule.

"The 2nd Amendment protects any law-abiding citizen's right to choose to be armed to defend himself, his family and his home," the judge said. "At the same time, the 2nd Amendment protects a citizen's right to keep and bear arms to use should the militia be needed to fight against invaders, terrorists and tyrants."