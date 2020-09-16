Guest Column: An adult like Ike would've told us to wear a mask

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I believe I speak for most of my fellow Americans who, upon seeing a guy without a mask entering a public place, wish to say something like the following: “Hey, fella, in case you haven’t heard, there’s a virus that’s killed nearly 200,000 of us, and you don’t know whether you have it or not, and, if you do, you could give it to someone else, so put on a mask before you enter that store. The people who work there probably won’t tell you that, because they don’t want to confront a customer, or because they’re just kids. So I’ll do it for them — please put on a mask.”

There. I just said what I have wanted to say a few times since the pandemic started.

While polls indicate that 90% of Americans comprehend the importance of wearing masks away from home and 60% say they always wear one in public, at least 10% say they never wear one. My guess is that most of the diligent 60% would like to speak up when they see the maskless walk by, but we don’t. And why not?

Because we live in tense times, depressingly divided times. I figure that a person who defies medical advice to wear a mask in public is someone who supports the maskless President Donald Trump and would surely see a proselytizing mask wearer as a liberal do-gooder who can go to hell.