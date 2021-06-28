Guest Column: America’s empathy problem — and what to do about

Thank you for seeing me

I feel so less lonely

Thank you for getting me

I’m healed by your empathy

— Alanis Morissette, “Empathy”

A dictionary definition of empathy is the ability to understand and share the feelings of another. It’s not the same as sympathy. As memoirist Rebecca O’Donnell puts it, “Empathy is walking a mile in somebody else’s moccasins. Sympathy is being sorry their feet hurt.”

If Americans seem less empathetic that they used to be, the scientific community says that feeling has validity. A 2010 University of Michigan study found that college students then were 40% less empathetic than their counterparts of 1980s and ’90s, as measured by standardized tests of this personality trait. And it seems to have only gotten worse since then.

In 2011, CNN’s Wolf Blitzer asked presidential candidate Ron Paul what should happen to a 30-year old man who chose not to buy health insurance and then became seriously ill. “Are you saying society should just let him die?” Blitzer asked. The debate crowd “erupted in cheers and whoops of ‘Yeah,’” Slate reported.