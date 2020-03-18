Guest Column: America has survived other calamities, we can make it through coronavirus, too

Black people in this hemisphere are the offspring of the survivors of the holocaust of the Middle Passage during the transatlantic slave trade, followed by the terror and deprivation of slavery and Jim Crow. The bubonic plague and later repressive regimes, the Potato Famine and innumerable pogroms brought survivors from Europe to create new life in the Americas. Wars and famines and despots also triggered Asian emigration.

Through all those upheavals families were reshaped and communities reformed, and still they had to survive the 1918 flu pandemic that killed 50 million people across the globe, 675,000 in the U.S. Imagine those who made it through daily bombardments in Europe and Asia in wars humankind is incapable of avoiding. There are still among us people who lived through air raids in London and concentration camps in Poland in World War II or rape, pillage and napalm in Southeast Asia during that disastrous period known as the Vietnam War.

Of course, there was fear, even panic, in those times; but the curse of the digital age is that we can be overly stressed from the minute-by-minute bombardment of information — and misinformation — on television, radio and the internet. In days of yore, our forebears were not worrying so much about what was going on miles and even continents away.