Guest Column: Amazon wants to use radar so Alexa can watch as you sleep

"Imagine the sleep-tracking data combined with Fitbit data combined with location data from people's cellphones," he told me. "The information gathered by each separate device may appear innocuous, but the accumulation and aggregation of data feeds from multiple trackers can reveal intimate details about users' lives."

Gaia Bernstein, director of the Institute for Privacy Protection at Seton Hall University School of Law, said radar devices that watch you as you sleep were "particularly concerning" because "federal health privacy laws do not regulate companies like Amazon."

"Amazon will get access to sensitive health information about us that it can use freely," she warned.

Sleep data would obviously be highly valuable to a company that runs an online pharmacy and sells pillows and bedding, which, as it happens, Amazon does.

I asked the company for details about how it planned to use the radar technology and what it would do with the data. No one responded.

Although being radar-tracked during sleep is one thing, perhaps the more troubling aspect of all this is the introduction of a new technology into the home that allows Big Tech to follow your every movement.