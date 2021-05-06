Guest Column: Agriculture’s mobility is key to state's economic recovery

Especially now during the COVID-19 pandemic, general aviation is helping to support public health in rural communities. Organizations like Angel Flight West have partnered with groups like With Love From Strangers to deliver personal protection equipment (PPE) and other medical supplies by small aircraft to rural communities and Native American reservations in the Four Corners Region. These flights have delivered 8,300 gowns, 154,000 gloves, 8,500 N95 masks for the hospitals, 493 gallons of water, 88,000 masks, and 749 gallons of hand sanitizer to the tribal communities. Flights for Life transports blood regularly between Flagstaff, Yuma and Phoenix.

The next Congress needs to keep in mind the importance of small airports and general aviation, as this infrastructure is critical to rural communities and Arizona’s agricultural industry. This means not only ensuring that we continue to support funding for these operators and airports but that we invest in the future workforce of aviation personnel and critical areas such as sustainable fuel and new and emerging technologies. For example, our North America will need 208,000 new pilots over the next 20 years, according to Boeing. These small aircraft and airports may not be as well-known as our large commercial airports, but they are critical to our local and national economy, food supply and way of life.