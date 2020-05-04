Guest Column: A whole new lexicon is going, well, viral in these times

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Among the many things changed by the sad, eerie moment we’re living in is our vocabulary. We bat around words most of us had never heard or spoken until a few weeks ago.

PPP. PPE. Coronavirus. COVID. Zoom. Zoom fatigue. Coronapocalypse. Covidiot. Doomscrolling. Quarantini.

Some of our new words are deadly serious, but some, inevitably, are humorous. It’s a human reflex to leaven our grief and dread by laughing about what terrifies us.

In that spirit, I’d like to elaborate on a few of these new words, some of which I’ve coined.

CORONACHONDRIA

Do you diagnose yourself with the novel coronavirus several times a day? Is every tickle in your throat a forecast of doom? Do you find yourself sniffing odd things just to make sure you can still smell? Have you found yourself Googling “covid toes” only to discover to your dismay that there is such a thing?

If you answered yes to any of the above, you may be a coronachondriac, a subset of hypochondriac bred by this legitimately frightening disease.

I have a mild case of coronachondria. So does my friend Lisa.