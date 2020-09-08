Guest Column: A grim double consciousness Black NBA players must navigate

While NBA players earn $7.7 million a year on average, more than one-fifth (20.8%) of Black Americans live in poverty, according to the 2018 U.S. Census Bureau statistics, a rate eclipsed only, and not coincidentally, by Native Americans (25.4%). The same America that exalts the talents of Stephen Curry warehoused 465,200 Black people in its prisons in 2018, while jailing hundreds of thousands more for nonviolent drug offenses and even lesser violations.

The stand that the players took was powerful and right. LeBron James and others are doing Baldwin’s work by repurposing the tools of a system made to degrade them for other ends.

That the players were able to negotiate for NBA arenas to be opened as polling places for the November election suggests the power that they can wield if they are willing to linger in the breach between their privilege and the plight of millions of their people.