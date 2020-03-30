Guest Column: 8 reasons to give thanks during corona lockdown

4. The way Michael Curtiz works a movie camera around a nightclub or a restaurant scene. Embarrassing, yes, but I’ve only recently caught up with “Mildred Pierce” (1945) for the first time, though I like and love all kinds of Curtiz films, from “20,000 Years in Sing Sing” to “The Adventures of Robin Hood” to “Casablanca” to the overripe fulminations of “Young Man with a Horn.” Watching a studio craftsman such as Curtiz activate the simplest camera movements, on a diagonal dolly or a sly pivot between tables at a diner or entering a swank cocktail lounge, well … it’s a beautiful experience, subconscious or otherwise. Curtiz and Vincente Minnelli — those guys really knew how to make an entrance.

5. Our local bike shop. Haven’t been to Boulevard Bikes in a while, but they took care of my old Schwinn well enough, last tune-up, to keep it working well in the coronavirus era.

6. The dog. Still alive. Still chases a tennis ball down the sidewalk. Now deaf, or nearly, but now she sleeps in, even after we’ve come downstairs early morning to make the coffee.

7. My colleagues. The Tribune faces turbulence and uncertainty every day. The folks I work for, and with, are doing vital, important work every day of those days.