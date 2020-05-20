Google, Twitter are right: Workers should stay home

And why not? Allowing remote work is cheaper than arranging for office upgrades. By now, organizations and employees have already invested in essential remote-work gear: computer monitors, ergonomic chairs, sweatpants.

That’s just the hardware. Companies have invested in virtual collaboration apps like Slack, Zoom and their rivals. Teams that have grown accustomed to them will probably continue to use them.

Supporting work from home long-term requires a shift in the way many companies think, explains Jennifer Kaufmann-Buhler, an assistant professor at Purdue University who studies office design. Companies have long encouraged employees to see the office as a kind of home, stocking kitchens with snacks and providing seating that feels, if not exactly homey, then rather like a nice hotel lobby. Now, homes have become workplaces, even if it’s just a presentable corner of home. Companies have always been happy for people to take work home, but when there are no alternatives it means rethinking some basics — such as internet access, for starters.