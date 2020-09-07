Flagstaff Trailheads: Finding humor in daily routine -- and the comics page

And even though I've never been much concerned with fashion, as a color-blind individual I've worn plaid shirts since high school in the quaint expectation that some of the colors I'm wearing will somehow match. Despite my constant striving to be color coordinated, I've experienced complete strangers asking me if I got dressed in the dark.

But back to the wearing of a face mask. I rigorously follow the directions of health professionals when it comes to safety during this period of COVID-19. They are trained to know and I am not. Sometimes gut feelings are not adequate to the situation and the parameters of this new virus are not yet fully understood.

What I do know something about is the importance of walking to the Flagstaff community and the value of our trail systems to our citizenry. The fitness of our residents, both mental and physical has been greatly assisted by the easy access and use of our many trails.

But perhaps because of the virus circumstance, there seems to me to be a developing barrier of quietude between participants utilizing those trails. Could it be the wearing of a mask (or not wearing one) is producing my perceived reduction in affability?

To me it seems the quietness between people has slowly developed into a discernible silence. Isn't it time we do more hand waving and verbal good wishing to folks passing by? After all, geniality is an important exercise too.

