Flagstaff Trailheads: Finding humor in daily routine -- and the comics page

Unlike the television advertisement when a well groomed somebody wakes up with an award-winning smile, my early morning appearance finds me looking more like the Wreck of the Hesperus than a fresh faced bundle of joy.
With the remnants of my left behind slumber in tow, I stagger out of bed, begin the coffee and open my front door in search of the Arizona Daily Sun. Starting my day with the reading of the newspaper has been a lifelong habit and turning first to the comics my most constant routine.
I try to start every morning with a grin rather than a woebegone wish. Even a lopsided smile is better than a questionable attitude. And the awaking of personal delight that occurs when I discover something amusing helps me send my mind forward into a positive frame of humor. Dang, that feels good when it happens!
I always look at Garfield first, followed by Dilbert and Big Nate and then on to the top of the page to the entertaining wisdom of Dennis The Menace, Family Circus, Moderately Confused and of course Herman. I finish with a flourish by reading Peanuts twice.
If Snoopy and his wonderful cast of characters fail to produce a level of acceptable jocularity, I give the other strips a chance to entertain by reading them too. The only thing better than a few smiles is a whole symphony of laughter.
Even the most disconcerting of circumstances like the wearing of a face mask in these clear-as-dishwater times can be tempered by a moment of mirth. I found welcomed humor in a recent comic strip character who wondered incredulously how another character could possibly wear a polka-dot mask with a plaid shirt.
And even though I've never been much concerned with fashion, as a color-blind individual I've worn plaid shirts since high school in the quaint expectation that some of the colors I'm wearing will somehow match. Despite my constant striving to be color coordinated, I've experienced complete strangers asking me if I got dressed in the dark.
But back to the wearing of a face mask. I rigorously follow the directions of health professionals when it comes to safety during this period of COVID-19. They are trained to know and I am not. Sometimes gut feelings are not adequate to the situation and the parameters of this new virus are not yet fully understood.
What I do know something about is the importance of walking to the Flagstaff community and the value of our trail systems to our citizenry. The fitness of our residents, both mental and physical has been greatly assisted by the easy access and use of our many trails.
But perhaps because of the virus circumstance, there seems to me to be a developing barrier of quietude between participants utilizing those trails. Could it be the wearing of a mask (or not wearing one) is producing my perceived reduction in affability?
To me it seems the quietness between people has slowly developed into a discernible silence. Isn't it time we do more hand waving and verbal good wishing to folks passing by? After all, geniality is an important exercise too.
