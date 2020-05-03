Flagstaff History: Flagstaff library building condemned

125 YEARS AGO

1895: Flagstaff should have a water system and have it at once. The investors will reap a harvest. The opportunity is here to be seized by men with capital and energy. Our city contains at least 260 houses which will pay an average rate of $1.50 a month. This will aggregate to $375 or $4,500 a year. There are seven saloons at $15 each which will amount to $105 or $1,260 a year. Three hotels will pay $20 each amounting to $720 per year, two stables will contribute $25 or $600 each year, one brewery will pay $15 a month or $180 per year and one barber shop with a bathroom will do the same. The Babbitt Building and the Commercial Company will put in $20 each per month or $480 for the year. The jail and the courthouse will pay about $10 each. D.M. Riordan will pay at least $1,200 per year for Milton. The Atlantic and Pacific Railroad Company will pay $5,000 per year for a sufficient supply. The Arizona Sandstone company will probably be good for $800. The town of Flagstaff would add another $1,000 for fire fighting and sprinkling purposes.