FDA made the right call on COVID plasma treatment

The FDA decision also addresses a health equity issue. Plasma was already available in the U.S. for some people in hospitals with sufficient resources to navigate the prior access rules, which required physicians to fill in the paperwork needed to secure it for their patients and then continued monitoring. Under the new FDA rules, dispensing plasma is easier for understaffed hospitals caring for underserved populations to get plasma to their patients.

We agree that randomized controlled trials are the gold standard when it comes to the evaluation of disease. But we cannot always wait for gold. And convalescent plasma appears to be the silver lining in the gloomy cloud of COVID-19.

Arturo Casadevall is a Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of molecular microbiology and immunology and infectious diseases at the Bloomberg School of Public Health and the School of Medicine at Johns Hopkins University. He is a member of the COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Project Leadership Group.

Nigel Paneth is a University Distinguished Professor in the departments of Epidemiology & Biostatistics and Pediatrics & Human Development at Michigan State University. He is a member of the COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Project Leadership Group.